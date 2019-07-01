Four women go on dry hunger strike in Bishkek

A protest against the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions Mirbek Asanakunov is taking place in Bishkek near the building of the Supreme Court. Four women who went on a dry hunger strike are sitting at the entrance to the building.

The main demand of the protesters is the resignation of the head of the trade unions. One of the participants of the protest Venera Maimendieva explained that such measures were taken by the woman out of despair.

«Mirbek Asanakunov indicated in his resume that he had worked in a construction company. However, this company did not even exist in the indicated years. Union members sued him. The Pervomaisky District Court of the capital issued a decision, which says that Asanakunov was not a legitimate leader, he illegally held the position, the second instance supported this decision. The fact of forgery of work experience was also confirmed. According to the charter of the federation, a person who does not have working experience of less than five years does not even have the right to be a candidate for the post,» she said.

Venera Maimendieva added that the civil case was being considered by the Supreme Court, but the process was delayed. The participants of the hunger strike believe that the wife of Mirbek Asanakunov, the deputy of the Parliament Gulkan Moldobekova, hinders the decision in their favor.

«We have held 34 protests. If the Supreme Court sends this case to the first instance court and the case is dragged again, we will demand resignation of the Chairperson of the Supreme Court,» Venera Maimendieva said.