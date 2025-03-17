12:18
101 objects of Trade Unions Federation of Kyrgyzstan privatized for 32 years

At least 101 objects of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan have been privatized for 32 years. Its Chairman Muradil Zhumadilde uulu announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the work on the inventory of the federation’s property has been completed. Court proceedings are ongoing on 47 objects to return them to the organization’s balance sheet, and court proceedings will also be initiated on more than 50.

Muradil Zhumadilde uulu added that the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office are assisting in the inventory, the purpose of which is to return objects, such as sanatoriums and health resorts.

According to the Federation of Trade Unions, another 14 objects have been transferred for temporary use to the Presidential Affairs Department.
