Imamidin Tashov's hunger strike: Convicted businessman loses 19 kilograms

Businessman Imamidin Tashov, found guilty and sentenced to prison term, lost 19 kilograms during his 22-day hunger strike. His lawyer, Asel Argymbaeva, reported.

According to her, her client fainted yesterday.

Imamidin Tashov went on a dry hunger strike at the end of September. He complained of pressure from the administration of pretrial detention center No. 1. The State Penitentiary Service denied this.

The businessman had previously attempted suicide several times.

In December 2024, after his arrest was extended again, the founder of the construction company KG Group attempted to slit his throat. This was his second suicide attempt. On October 29, Imamidin Tashov was taken from the pretrial detention center to the hospital. On December 17, the businessman again attempted suicide, cutting his stomach with a piece of glass. The businessman was previously charged with attempted violent seizure of power, public calls for the seizure of power, and illegally crossing the state border.

Imamidin Tashov was detained last April in the village of Kaindy, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, he allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest followed by a seizure of power.

Prior to this, a video message from the businessman was published on social media, in which he claimed to have been «kidnapped like a bandit,» held captive, and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, additional 100 million.

In July 2025, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found him guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/348084/
