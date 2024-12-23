11:20
USD 87.00
EUR 90.41
RUB 0.84
English

Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan go on hunger strike, Penitentiary Service denies

Inmates of prisons and pretrial detention centers in Kyrgyzstan announced the start of a hunger strike in protest against the new head of the Penitentiary Service on December 22 at night. Relatives of prisoners told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the reason for the protests was the appointment of Chyngyz Kozhoshev as head of the State Penitentiary Service.

«All prisoners went on the hunger strike against Chyngyz Kozhoshev. On his orders, special forces beat us, and he himself is also taking part in this. Under the former head, Askat Egemberdiev, we lived peacefully, everything was within the law. He says during the beatings that we are slaves and have no rights. He also claims that the Ombudsman and the special prosecutor’s office are under his control, and no one will help us. Our loved ones are also detained. The following individuals were reportedly severely beaten and are being held in the basement of the pretrial detention center No. 1: Adilet Kasenov, Kadyr Dsonov, Erkin Zhumashov, Almaz Dooron, Emil Aidar, Daniyar Shukurov,» the relatives claim.

The press service of the Penitentiary Service denied the information about the beating of the detainees, stating that «all penitentiary institutions have been operating as usual».
link: https://24.kg/english/315041/
views: 100
Print
Related
Imamidin Tashov stops his hunger strike
Temirlan Sultanbekov's father appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Convicted of staging riots activist Melis Aspekov goes on hunger strike
Social Democrats leader Temirlan Sultanbekov goes on hunger strike
Convicts from Kyrgyzstan participate in Intercontinental Chess Tournament
Number of prisoners in Kyrgyzstan halved thanks to probation
Bill adopted to facilitate extradition of Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in prisons abroad
Prosecutor General: 94 Kyrgyzstanis refused extradition from Russian prisons
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online
Popular
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
23 December, Monday
11:05
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits...
10:51
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan go on hunger strike, Penitentiary Service denies
10:39
Collection of income tax from gold mining companies exceeds 12.5 billion
10:23
Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city
10:05
Kyrgyzstan’s company to supply drinking water to Uzbekistan
21 December, Saturday
15:43
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
15:40
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe