Imamidin Tashov ends hunger strike, his condition is stable

Imamidin Tashov has ended his previously announced hunger strike. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgzystan informed 24.kg news agency.

The state service clarified that the information disseminated by businessman’s lawyer Asel Argymbaeva about the alleged critical health of the founder of the construction company KG Group is untrue.

According to the State Penitentiary Service, since the announcement of the hunger strike, the detainee has undergone daily medical examinations, including monitoring of his blood pressure, temperature, and weight. Upon arrival at pretrial detention center No. 1, his weight was 88 kilograms, and as of October 22, it was 81 kilograms. His blood pressure is 120/70, and his temperature is 36.5 degrees Celsius. His general condition is assessed as satisfactory.

The service emphasized that no complaints of fainting or deterioration in health have been received, and Imamidin Tashov is being monitored continuously in accordance with established standards.

The State Penitentiary Service called on lawyers and media representatives to refrain from disseminating unverified information that could mislead the public.

Imamidin Tashov went on a dry hunger strike at the end of September. He complained of pressure from the administration of pretrial detention center No. 1. The State Penitentiary Service denied this.

The founder of the construction company KG Group was detained last April in the village of Kaindy, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, he allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest followed by a seizure of power.

Prior to this, a video message from the businessman was published on social media, in which he claimed to have been «kidnapped like a bandit,» held captive, and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, additional 100 million.

In July 2025, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found him guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison.