Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov suspends hunger strike

The leader of the Social Democrats party, Temirlan Sultanbekov, who is under arrest in the pretrial detention center No. 1, has suspended his hunger strike. He wrote about this in a letter.

He noted that he had been on the hunger strike for almost 100 days to protest the political terror against their party. He made the decision for the following reasons:

«Examinations and MRI have revealed that I have a number of illnesses and need urgent treatment, which we will seek. My left foot should function again. Orozo month will begin soon, and I have been fasting for many years and do not want to break the tradition. The most important thing is that I really want to respond positively to the numerous letters from my family and friends, party members, thousands of our fellow citizens and hundreds of foreign colleagues asking me to start eating. All this time, it has been extremely embarrassing for me to ignore these requests. Thank you for being with me all these 100 days and sorry for making you worry and be anxious,» Temirlan Sultanbekov wrote.

He hopes to recover and observe the fast in the holy month of Orozo with dignity, then the politician noted that he will try to resume the hunger strike.

Recall, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party on November 13, 2024. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in pretrial detention center No. 1. The arrested persons are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike.