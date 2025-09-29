Imamidin Tashov goes on dry hunger strike in Bishkek detention center 1

Former presidential candidate, businessman, and philanthropist Imamidin Tashov has went on a dry hunger strike in protest against pressure from the administration of the detention center 1. His lawyer Asel Argymbaeva reported.

According to Argymbaeva, after Tashov submitted complaints to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Institute, the State Penitentiary Service, and other authorities regarding violations of detention conditions, he began to face persecution.

«My client was unlawfully transferred from cell No. 235, designed for six people, to overcrowded cell No. 218, housing 18 inmates, including repeat offenders convicted of murder. His personal belongings, purchased and sent by relatives, were confiscated,» Asel Argymbaeva said.

The lawyer emphasized that these actions violate law of Kyrgyzstan «On the Procedure and Conditions of Detention», specifically Article 22, Part 7, which explicitly prohibits persecution of suspects for filing complaints or appeals.

A statement has already been filed to initiate a criminal case against the staff of the detention center 1.

Asel Argymbaeva warned that Tashov’s health could deteriorate rapidly due to refusal of both food and water, holding the penitentiary administration responsible for potential consequences.

Imamidin Tashov was detained in April of last year in the village of Kaindy, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), he allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest aimed at seizing power.