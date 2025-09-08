Muradil Dzhumadilde uulu re-elected as head of Trade Unions Federation

Muradil Dzhumadilde uulu was re-elected as head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made unanimously at the XXVII Congress.

According to the organization, 118 delegates from all regions of the republic arrived at the professional forum. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Kanat Sagynbaev also participated in the work of the congress.

Muradil Dzhumadilde uulu, having presented a report, summed up the work over the past year and a half. Then he presented the strategy «Trade Unions of the Future: Course-2030».

The delegates approved a new version of the charter of the Federation of Trade Unions, reports of the control commissions and formed a governing body.