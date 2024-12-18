22:27
USD 87.00
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.84
English

Imamidin Tashov stops his hunger strike

Director of the National Center for Prevention of Torture Bakytbek Kasymkulov today, December 18, persuaded the founder of the construction company KG Group Imamidin Tashov to stop his hunger strike. The national center reported.

Bakytbek Kasymkulov visited the pretrial detention center 1, where he met with the defendant Imamidin Tashov in the presence of the head of the medical sanitary unit of the detention center. Following the conversation, the head of the national center persuaded the businessman to stop his hunger strike and start eating and using other legal methods of expressing his position.

Imamidin Tashov wrote a statement in the presence of Bakytbek Kasymkulov about ending the hunger strike.

On December 6, the court extended the arrest of the founder of KG Group construction company until February 8, in response, he tried to cut his throat.

It was his second suicide attempt. On October 29, he was taken from a pretrial detention center to a hospital after a suicide attempt. On December 17, the businessman attempted to commit suicide again, cutting his belly with a piece of glass.

Imamidin Tashov has been charged with attempted violent seizure of power, public calls for the seizure of power, and illegal crossing of the state border.

He was detained in April in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, the businessman allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest with a subsequent seizure of power. Being wanted, he carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee stated.

Before this, a video message from Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, in which he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», held captive and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, 100 more million.
link: https://24.kg/english/314631/
views: 230
Print
Related
Imamidin Tashov taken to hospital after another suicide attempt
Imamidin Tashov is on hunger strike for 10 days, his mother asks to release him
Temirlan Sultanbekov's father appeals to authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Fellow villagers ask to release Imamidin Tashov under house arrest
Convicted of staging riots activist Melis Aspekov goes on hunger strike
Social Democrats leader Temirlan Sultanbekov goes on hunger strike
Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month
Kempir-Abad case: Ravshan Dzheenbekov, Marat Bayazov end hunger strike
Kempir-Abad case: Human rights activists meet with defendants
Kempir-Abad case: Defendants go on hunger strike
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
17:55
TNK Shumkar starts production of heavy trucks TNK Shumkar starts production of heavy trucks
17:49
Parliament passes draft Labor Code in second and third readings
17:11
First bone marrow transplant was performed in Kyrgyzstan— Sultan Stambekov
16:56
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
16:22
More than 69,000 Kyrgyzstanis are on blacklist of Russian authorities