Kyrgyzstan investigates 70 workplace accidents since beginning of 2025

The issue of occupational injuries in Kyrgyzstan remains acute and requires comprehensive, systemic solutions, the Federation of Trade Unions (FTU) reported.

According to the FTU, 70 workplace accident investigations were conducted over the first 11 months of 2025. These included 31 fatal cases and 39 cases resulting in serious injuries.

«This proportion indicates that a significant share of incidents leads to severe consequences. It suggests either high levels of workplace risk or systemic violations of safety requirements. Group accidents — incidents in which two or more employees are injured simultaneously — are of particular concern. Over the reporting period, 13 such group incidents resulted in serious injuries,» the statement says.

The federation noted that group accidents are always a sign of fundamental violations of safe work organization: lack of proper oversight, insufficient training, non-compliance with safety regulations, and the formal or complete absence of protective equipment.

A total of 91 people were injured over the 11-month period, including one minor and nine women.

The presence of a minor among the injured is of particular concern to trade unions, as young employees are especially vulnerable due to their limited experience, knowledge, and safety skills.

The FTU stressed that each figure represents more than just statistics — they are human lives, stories, and families. A significant share of workplace accidents could have been prevented through proper work organization, adherence to safety protocols, regular training, and monitoring compliance.

Related news 51 people die in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan over 9 months of 2025

«Greater attention to occupational safety is not a mere formality but a safeguard for people’s lives and health. The alarming statistics for the 11-month period show that the situation requires urgent measures and strengthened oversight. The Federation of Trade Unions of the Kyrgyz Republic calls on all enterprises, regardless of form of ownership, to make workplace safety a priority, as only joint and systemic efforts can reduce injury rates and protect every worker,» the organization stated.

Earlier, the Labor Legislation Control and Supervision Service under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported that 123 workplace accidents were registered over the first nine months of 2025, injuring 135 people, including 51 deaths.