A migrant from Kyrgyzstan fell from the scaffolding in the district center of Vyborgsky district of Leningrad Oblast of Russia. 47news reports.

The accident occurred on the evening of June 28.

«Vyborg police received a message that a 22-year-old worker from Kyrgyzstan fell from the scaffolding. The man died of injuries before an ambulance came,» 47news reports.

The migrant had a temporary registration in Petersburg and a work permit. Circumstances of death are being found out.