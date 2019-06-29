Kyrgyzstan to mark State Language Day in 2019

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova held a meeting on organization and holding of festive events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Law on State Language. The Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As part of the celebration, it is planned to hold a scientific-practical conference, youth campaigns Kel Kyrgyzcha Suyloylu, flash mobs, essay contests among schoolchildren about the role of the Kyrgyz language in their lives, a contest among compatriots living in various countries, and an international akyn contest Aytysh-2019.

The celebration program includes the republican festival Yrdaily Kyrgyz Yrlaryn, where representatives of different ethnic groups and foreign citizens will perform songs in the Kyrgyz language.

It is planned to invite foreign pop stars performing songs in the Kyrgyz language.

The State Language Day is celebrated annually on September 23 in honor of the adoption of the Law on the State Language of the Kirghiz SSR by the Supreme Council of the Kirghiz SSR in 1989.