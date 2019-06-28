11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Afghanistan remains main threat to security of CSTO countries

Secretaries of CSTO Security Councils signed eight documents.

The parties decided to focus on the anti-terrorism vector within the organization. In addition, it is planned to strengthen the military component of the CSTO and potential of the Treaty on Prevention and Resolution of Crisis Situations in CSTO States.

The sides stressed that Afghanistan remained the main threat to the security of the CSTO countries.

The next meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of CSTO Security Council will be held in November 2019 in Bishkek.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Heads of CSTO Security Councils to discuss Tajikistan - Afghanistan border
President of Afghanistan comes to SCO Summit of Heads of State on foot
President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrives in Kyrgyzstan
CSTO is ready to cooperate with NATO
About 5,000 terrorists concentrated near CIS borders in Afghanistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Each meeting with friends from Russia improves our relation
Kyrgyzstan to host military exercises of CSTO Collective Forces
Kyrgyzstan stands for political dialogue in resolving situation in Afghanistan
CSTO member countries to create unified register of terrorist organizations
CSTO Deputy Secretary General tells about threats coming from Afghanistan
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision