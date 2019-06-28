Afghanistan remains main threat to security of CSTO countries

Secretaries of CSTO Security Councils signed eight documents.

The parties decided to focus on the anti-terrorism vector within the organization. In addition, it is planned to strengthen the military component of the CSTO and potential of the Treaty on Prevention and Resolution of Crisis Situations in CSTO States.

The sides stressed that Afghanistan remained the main threat to the security of the CSTO countries.

The next meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of CSTO Security Council will be held in November 2019 in Bishkek.