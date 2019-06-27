Criminal group engaged in smuggling of fuel revealed in Talas region

A criminal group engaged in smuggling of fuel and lubricants by cars was revealed in Manas district of Talas region. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

During a raid, officers saw several cars, repeatedly carrying fuel in their own tanks and 20-liter cans. It has been found out that these cars drive into yard of one of the houses in Mai village of Manas district, Talas region and dump the fuel and lubricants into GAZ-5312 truck.

«The truck was supposed to transport gasoline to the designated sale point. The total amount of seized fuel and lubricants was about 5 tons. The vehicle was placed on impoundment lot,» the state service stressed.