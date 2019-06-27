18:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Criminal group engaged in smuggling of fuel revealed in Talas region

A criminal group engaged in smuggling of fuel and lubricants by cars was revealed in Manas district of Talas region. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

During a raid, officers saw several cars, repeatedly carrying fuel in their own tanks and 20-liter cans. It has been found out that these cars drive into yard of one of the houses in Mai village of Manas district, Talas region and dump the fuel and lubricants into GAZ-5312 truck.

«The truck was supposed to transport gasoline to the designated sale point. The total amount of seized fuel and lubricants was about 5 tons. The vehicle was placed on impoundment lot,» the state service stressed.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
Illegal import of clothes and footwear detected in Batken region
Tax officers prevent smuggling of flour and melons into Kyrgyzstan
Three tons of smuggled fuel and lubricants found in Talas region
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan suppress smuggling of diesel fuel
Smuggling of fuel and lubricants: Two trucks detained in Batken region
Financial police repeatedly detain trucks with smuggled fuel
Border guards prevent illegal import of 83 tons of fuel into Kyrgyzstan
Financial police detain two trucks with 50 tons of smuggled fuel
Financial police detect another batch of smuggled fuel and lubricants
Smuggling of truck tires and apricots prevented in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision