15:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Illegal import of clothes and footwear detected in Batken region

An attempt to smuggle consumer goods was suppressed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Customs officers reportedly stopped Hyundai Porter truck. During an inspection of the vehicle, the customs officers found goods (women’s slippers, shoes, flip flops, sneakers, sleeping blankets, bedding, towels, children’s t-shirts, women’s pajamas) with a total weight of 885 kilograms.

«At the time of the stop, the driver was unable to submit documents for goods confirming the legality of import into the territory of EEU. The total cost of the goods is estimated at 764,310 soms. The collected materials on the fact were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region,» statement says.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Tax officers prevent smuggling of flour and melons into Kyrgyzstan
Three tons of smuggled fuel and lubricants found in Talas region
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan suppress smuggling of diesel fuel
Smuggling of fuel and lubricants: Two trucks detained in Batken region
Financial police repeatedly detain trucks with smuggled fuel
Border guards prevent illegal import of 83 tons of fuel into Kyrgyzstan
Financial police detect another batch of smuggled fuel and lubricants
Smuggling of truck tires and apricots prevented in Kyrgyzstan
Two tank cars with fuel and lubricants smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Fuel and lubricants smuggling. State Tax Service opens hotline
Popular
From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision