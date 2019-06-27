Illegal import of clothes and footwear detected in Batken region

An attempt to smuggle consumer goods was suppressed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Customs officers reportedly stopped Hyundai Porter truck. During an inspection of the vehicle, the customs officers found goods (women’s slippers, shoes, flip flops, sneakers, sleeping blankets, bedding, towels, children’s t-shirts, women’s pajamas) with a total weight of 885 kilograms.

«At the time of the stop, the driver was unable to submit documents for goods confirming the legality of import into the territory of EEU. The total cost of the goods is estimated at 764,310 soms. The collected materials on the fact were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region,» statement says.