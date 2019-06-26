11:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to host International Documentary Film Festival

A Documentary Film Festival will be held in Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. Organizer of the event is Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Center.

According to its representatives, films about the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms have been shown in Kyrgyzstan since 2007. The project is a partner of the Czech International Festival «One Light.»

Related news
Kyrgyzstanis believe that torture can be used as method of inquiry
After watching a movie, people can discuss the problems that are described in the films nominated for the festival. They tell about the rights of women, people with disabilities, children of migrants.

Screening of the film — winner in the nomination «Life after Torture. Four Stories» by Public Verdict Foundation — is planned on June 26 — the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in Karakol city.

Only eight criminal cases were opened on torture facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. In total, the National Center for Torture Prevention received 238 applications and reports.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
Eight criminal cases initiated on torture facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Kyrgyzstanis believe that torture can be used as method of inquiry
About 12 people file torture complaints in 1st quarter of 2019
Criminals kidnap and torture foreigner in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal case on torture by policemen sent for review
Contract serviceman beaten in military unit of Scorpion special forces
Rally against police officer held in Bishkek
Police officers take 1st place in Kyrgyzstani’s complaints of torture
Kyrgyzstani gets Best Actor Award at festival in Kazakhstan
Aika movie wins main award of film festival in Germany
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started