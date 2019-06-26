Kyrgyzstan to host International Documentary Film Festival

A Documentary Film Festival will be held in Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. Organizer of the event is Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Center.

According to its representatives, films about the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms have been shown in Kyrgyzstan since 2007. The project is a partner of the Czech International Festival «One Light.»

Related news Kyrgyzstanis believe that torture can be used as method of inquiry

After watching a movie, people can discuss the problems that are described in the films nominated for the festival. They tell about the rights of women, people with disabilities, children of migrants.

Screening of the film — winner in the nomination «Life after Torture. Four Stories» by Public Verdict Foundation — is planned on June 26 — the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in Karakol city.

Only eight criminal cases were opened on torture facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. In total, the National Center for Torture Prevention received 238 applications and reports.