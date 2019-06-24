Kyrgyzstanis believe that torture can be used as method of inquiry

Kyrgyzstanis believe that torture can be used as a method of inquiry. Director of the National Center for Torture Prevention Nurdin Sulaimanov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, a detailed study was not conducted to calculate the number of people who have such an opinion.

«In the course of the work, practice has shown that there is such an opinion. This is voiced at numerous seminars and meetings. This is what both law enforcement officers and civilians think,» Nurdin Sulaimanov said.

He added that Kyrgyzstanis believe that torture was possible as a method of inquiry, especially when serious crimes have been committed.