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14th International Short Film Festival to be held in Bishkek

The 14th International Short Film Festival of the CIS, Baltic, and Georgia countries will be held in Bishkek from April 21 to 24. The event is a significant cultural platform aimed at developing contemporary cinema in the region. The Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the ministry, this year’s festival received over 900 applications from various countries, confirming its growing international standing and important role in the film industry.

The festival is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the outstanding director Algimantas Vidugiris, who made a significant contribution to the development of regional cinema.

The program includes:

• 14 films will be presented in the international competition;

• the national program will feature 15 of the best short films by Kyrgyz directors.

The festival not only introduces audiences to the best short films but also aims to support young filmmakers, develop a culture of film watching, and strengthen cultural ties between countries.

The event is supported by the Department of Cinematography under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund of the CIS Member States (IFHC), the Cultural Cooperation Fund, and Kyrgyztasmasy State Cinema Center.
link: https://24.kg/english/369084/
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