Man suspected of torturing his ex-wife detained in Bishkek

Police officers in Bishkek have detained a man suspected of systematically torturing his ex-wife. According to the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of the capital, on February 11, 2026, M.E., 34, contacted the police. She asked to take action against her ex-husband.

According to her, that same day, the man came to her temporary residence, swore obscenely, used physical force, twisted her arms, and threatened her, exerting psychological and physical pressure.

It was established that such actions have been systematic since the divorce in August 2020. Between 2025 and 2026, the woman filed five similar complaints with the police. Administrative measures were taken against the man, but he continued his illegal actions. A criminal case has been opened on this incident under Part 1 of Article 138 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code (Torture).

Suspect A.A., 37, has been detained and placed in the temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
