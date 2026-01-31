14:40
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival in Finland

Director Alina Baitokova’s film Kyzyl Tufli (Red Heels) will be screened at the Tampere International Film Festival (Finland), which will take place on March 4-8, 2026. The Kyrgyz Cinema Development Fund reported.

The international premiere of the film, a pitching winner at the 11th Umut Young Cinema Forum, will take place at the festival.

Five-year-old Jamal lives with her grandmother in a village. One day, the girl suddenly notices a woman entering their house wearing red shoes. Jamal looks up and sees a very beautiful woman. Jamal doesn’t know the guest, but she is very attracted to her.

The film stars Regina Talantbekova, Anara Nazarkulova, and Aisanat Edigeeva.

The International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) has accredited the Tampere Film Festival as one of five festivals in its Documentary and Short Film section. Along with the Oberhausen and Clermont-Ferrand festivals, it is among the most important European short film festivals. It was first held in 1969.
link: https://24.kg/english/360076/
views: 122
Print
Related
Five years under President Japarov: Politicians on country's development
Documentary about Sadyr Japarov aired in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Films from Kyrgyzstan win awards at International Festival in Dhaka
How Sadyr Japarov came to power: First episode of documentary project released
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bishkek
Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan
UFC Eurasia releases documentary “Kyrgyzstan — Homeland of Champions”
Kyrgyz film “Kurak” to be screened at Bogotá Film Festival
Aktan Arym Kubat’s film included in list of 100 best Asian movies
Popular
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
31 January, Saturday
13:55
Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival in Finland Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival...
13:46
Suspect in mosque thefts detained in Bishkek
13:34
Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Diplomatic Terms presented at MFA of Kyrgyzstan
13:27
Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry
13:22
Up to 80 percent of oral cancer cases linked to nasvay use