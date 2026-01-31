Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival in Finland

Director Alina Baitokova’s film Kyzyl Tufli (Red Heels) will be screened at the Tampere International Film Festival (Finland), which will take place on March 4-8, 2026. The Kyrgyz Cinema Development Fund reported.

The international premiere of the film, a pitching winner at the 11th Umut Young Cinema Forum, will take place at the festival.

Five-year-old Jamal lives with her grandmother in a village. One day, the girl suddenly notices a woman entering their house wearing red shoes. Jamal looks up and sees a very beautiful woman. Jamal doesn’t know the guest, but she is very attracted to her.

The film stars Regina Talantbekova, Anara Nazarkulova, and Aisanat Edigeeva.

The International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) has accredited the Tampere Film Festival as one of five festivals in its Documentary and Short Film section. Along with the Oberhausen and Clermont-Ferrand festivals, it is among the most important European short film festivals. It was first held in 1969.