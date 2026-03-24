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Kyrgyzstan tightens torture law, expanding scope of responsible individuals

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a law amending the Criminal Code, aimed at clarifying and expanding penalties for torture. The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on February 18, 2026.

The amendments clarify the wording of Article 137 of the Criminal Code. Torture is now defined as the infliction of physical or mental suffering for the purpose of extracting confessions, information, punishment, intimidation, or coercion, as well as for reasons of discrimination.

Liability extends not only to officials but also to individuals performing official functions—even if they are not formally representatives of the government. This includes those who exercise control, supervision, training, treatment, or other authority over dependent individuals.

The law specifically defines such individuals, including employees acting under employment or civil contracts.

The law will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/367242/
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