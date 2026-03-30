Kyrgyz series "Red Pants" win main prize at festival

The Kyrgyz project Red Pants won the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions at the International Series Mania Forum 2026. The Association of Film Producers reported.

According to the association, the festival was held from March 21 to 27 in Lille, France. The Kyrgyz project was recognized as the best in the pitching session—a presentation to experts and potential partners—and won the main prize of €50,000. Fifteen projects, selected from hundreds of applications from around the world, participated in the pitching.

These funds will be used for script revision, pre-production, and the search for international co-producers.

The series was created by screenwriter Tilek Cherikov and producer Erke Dzhumakmatova (Oymo Studio) in co-production with Pavel Feldman and Alexander Seliverstov (Human Films).

Red Pants is a crime drama based on real events. Set in Soviet Kyrgyzstan in the late 1970s, the story follows Aisha, who creates an all-female criminal gang after her father’s death.

Series Mania Forum is considered one of the most prestigious series festivals in Europe.