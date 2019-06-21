18:57
Three tons of smuggled fuel and lubricants found in Talas region

Border guards of Chon-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint suppressed attempts to smuggle fuel and lubricants in the amount of over 3 tons from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

Ford Transit truck arrived at Chon-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint from Kazakhstan. Border guards found 300 liters of gasoline in an additional tank. In addition, on the same day, border guards found more than 3 tons of diesel fuel during inspection of a Mercedes-Benz truck. The fuel was in canisters of 50 liters each. The drivers of the vehicles had no documents for the cargo.

«In both cases, the border guards detained cargo carriers — citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who, after drawing up the relevant documents, were handed over to the employees of the territorial division of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for further investigation,» the statement says.
