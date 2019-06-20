Kyrgyzstan issues temporary driver’s licenses not recognized in other countries

Kyrgyzstanis are issued temporary driver’s licenses that are not recognized in other countries. Deputy Tariel Zhorobekov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, drivers cannot leave Kyrgyzstan with such documents.

«Citizens’ rights are violated. Why didn’t the State Registration Service take measures before?» Tariel Zhorobekov asked.

Recall, the State Registration Service intends to introduce driver’s licenses of new generation. Old forms end. Temporary driver’s licenses are used instead. Tender for the supply of new forms was announced on June 18. Bids will be opened on July 9. At least 75 million soms are budgeted for their purchase.