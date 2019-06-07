11:23
Kyrgyzstan to introduce temporary driver’s licenses

Temporary driver’s licenses will be introduced in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov said at a meeting with the President.

According to the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, the State Registration Service is preparing for switch to driver’s licenses of a new sample. The driver’s licenses with a higher degree of protection will be introduced.

«They will be two times cheaper. This was done by a private company, but now the project will be implemented by SRS,» Almaz Mambetov said.

He added that at the time of the introduction of new driver’s licenses, temporary driver’s licenses would be introduced for those who repeatedly obtain the document or for the first time.

Earlier, the SRS officials promised to begin issue of new driver’s licenses in the spring of 2019.
