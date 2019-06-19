09:00
75 million soms to be spent on driver's licenses forms

At least 75 million soms will be spent on the forms of driver’s licenses in Kyrgyzstan. The state procurement portal says.

Forms of driving licenses of international standard will cost 364,000 soms. It is planned to buy 500,000 forms of ordinary and 4,000 international driving licenses.

Previously, readers told 24.kg news agency that the forms of driver’s licenses came to an end at the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers.

The State Registration Service could not answer how many forms remained, but outlined that Kyrgyzstan was switching to a new generation of driver’s licenses.
