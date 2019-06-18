Orozbek Opumbaev becomes Chairman of SCNS

Orozbek Opumbaev became the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The relevant decree was signed by the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

By another decision of the President Orozbek Opumbaev was relieved of the post of the First Deputy Chairman of SCNS.

Recall, the previous head of SCNS Idris Kadyrkulov resigned in May. The reason was the scandal around the tender for manufacture of forms for biometric passports.