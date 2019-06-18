17:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Orozbek Opumbaev becomes Chairman of SCNS

Orozbek Opumbaev became the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The relevant decree was signed by the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

By another decision of the President Orozbek Opumbaev was relieved of the post of the First Deputy Chairman of SCNS.

Recall, the previous head of SCNS Idris Kadyrkulov resigned in May. The reason was the scandal around the tender for manufacture of forms for biometric passports.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan accepts resignation of SCNS head
Head of SCNS Idris Kadyrkulov resigns
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan offers to pay for information about terrorist attacks
Director of Anti-Terrorism Center of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan appointed
SCNS suppresses channel for transportation of foreigners through Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: Police lieutenant colonel detained in Bishkek with $1,700 bribe
Kyrgyzstani uses passport of deceased person when crossing state border
Rustam Mamasadykov returns to SCNS of Kyrgyzstan for 3rd time
SCNS Deputy Head Asylbek Kozhobekov resigns
SCNS develops concept of information security of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019 Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019