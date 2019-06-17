17:27
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Meeting of the management of Manas International Airport OJSC with heads of management company of Munich International Airport took place at Manas International Airport with participation of the Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhenishbek Nogoibaev.

In the framework of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Manas International Airport OJSC and Munich International Airport LLC to strengthen business relations in the following projects:

— Exchange of experience in the field of airports’ management and development;

— Assistance in training of personnel and exchange of experts;

— Project cooperation in the development of airport infrastructure, commercial activities, etc.

After signing of the memorandum, a tour around Manas Airport and the air cargo center of Manas Management CJSC, operating in the airport, was organized for the guests.
