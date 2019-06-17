12:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Public-Private Partnership Center to be opened in Kyrgyzstan at expense of ADB

The Asian Development Bank will allocate a grant of $ 30 million to the budget of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Economy Eldar Abakirov announced today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance.

According to him, one of the conditions for obtaining the grant is creation of a center for public-private partnership under the Ministry of Economy. According to the project, the staff of the new institution will be 15 people. Four employees of them will be transferred there from the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments, and 7 million soms will be allocated from the national budget for hiring the rest.

«These 7 million soms are included in the ADB grant. The Public-Private Partnership Center is needed to increase the number of PPP projects and their implementation, as well as to conduct training among government agencies. We got acquainted with the experience of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus. There have been such institutions for many years. The results are good. Hundreds of public-private partnership projects are being implemented in these countries,» Eldar Abakirov stressed.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Asian Development Bank to allocate money to fight floods and drought
$ 2 billion - cost of Kyrgyzstan’s adaptation to climate change
ADB: Government of Kyrgyzstan should develop disaster response capacity
ADB forecasts 4 percent GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Solar panels to be installed in Issyk-Kul region
ADB allocates $ 78 mln for construction of 2 sections of North – South road
Asian Development Bank lowers Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth forecast
Asian Development Bank allocates $ 641 million in loans and grants to Kyrgyzstan
Solar panels installed in Naryn region
Kyrgyzstan - country with moderate state debt level
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019 Farmers get 4.2 billion soms as concessional loans in 2019