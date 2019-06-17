Public-Private Partnership Center to be opened in Kyrgyzstan at expense of ADB

The Asian Development Bank will allocate a grant of $ 30 million to the budget of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Economy Eldar Abakirov announced today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance.

According to him, one of the conditions for obtaining the grant is creation of a center for public-private partnership under the Ministry of Economy. According to the project, the staff of the new institution will be 15 people. Four employees of them will be transferred there from the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments, and 7 million soms will be allocated from the national budget for hiring the rest.

«These 7 million soms are included in the ADB grant. The Public-Private Partnership Center is needed to increase the number of PPP projects and their implementation, as well as to conduct training among government agencies. We got acquainted with the experience of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus. There have been such institutions for many years. The results are good. Hundreds of public-private partnership projects are being implemented in these countries,» Eldar Abakirov stressed.