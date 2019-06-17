HIV revealed during testing on Bishkek markets: people refuse re-testing

Citizens who turned out to be HIV-positive during testing on markets of Bishkek refused re-testing. Health Care Department of the Bishkek City Administration informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, five cases of HIV infection were detected among ordinary citizens, who are not at risk, during express testing in three markets of Bishkek.

«One of these five people was detected earlier, but he did not undergo treatment. Awareness-rising work is being carried out with him now. Two people underwent retesting, and the diagnosis was confirmed. Other two categorically refused re-testing. Work is also underway with them. It is necessary to inform the population, to explain to every person that it is necessary to pass the test. In case of therapy, you can live full life,» the department stressed.

A total of 9,800 HIV cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 1, 2019, including 658 children. As of today, 13 HIV cases per 100,000 people are recorded in the republic. An increase in sexual transmission of the virus is observed.