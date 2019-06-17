HIV revealed during testing on Bishkek markets: people refuse re-testing

Citizens who turned out to be HIV-positive during testing on markets of Bishkek refused re-testing. Health Care Department of the Bishkek City Administration informed 24.kg news agency.
Recall, five cases of HIV infection were detected among ordinary citizens, who are not at risk, during express testing in three markets of Bishkek.
A total of 9,800 HIV cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 1, 2019, including 658 children. As of today, 13 HIV cases per 100,000 people are recorded in the republic. An increase in sexual transmission of the virus is observed.