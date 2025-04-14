56 children infected with HIV in hospitals in Kyrgyzstan died

Currently, 14,520 people in Kyrgyzstan are registered as HIV-positive, including 783 children. The materials from the Ministry of Health say.

According to the ministry, 408 out of the 783 children were infected through parenteral transmission (via medical procedures) while receiving healthcare services. Of those, 56 have died, and 352 have reached the age of 18.

The highest numbers of children under 14 infected through parenteral transmission were recorded in 2012 (103 children) and in 2008 (75 children).

No such cases were registered between 2021 and 2024.

It is noted that Cabinet resolution No. 679, dated December 15, 2022, established a procedure for providing one-time financial compensation to the parents of children who contracted HIV/AIDS through parenteral transmission in public or municipal healthcare institutions.

To date, one-time financial compensation has been granted to 387 individuals. Compensation was denied in 24 cases (10 refused the payment themselves, while 16 were denied by a commission decision).

Previously, in Parliament, parents of children who were infected with HIV due to medical negligence appealed for compensation and housing support.