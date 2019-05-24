Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours

Voluntary HIV testing is being conducted in three large markets in Bishkek — Alamedin, Osh and Orto-Sai. Five people learned that they were infected for 4 hours. Executive Director of Partner Network Association Aibar Sultangaziev told 24.kg news agency.

He stressed that the campaign was carried out on the initiative of the Republican AIDS Center.

«Special machines have been installed in the markets, in which anyone can pass an express test for free and anonymously. Its authenticity is more than 99 percent. Over 4 hours, more than 300 people have been tested, and five tests were positive. They were invited to the AIDS Center for retesting,» he told.

Aibar Sultangaziev outlined that such an indicator is a very serious signal that indicates a high HIV prevalence among Kyrgyzstanis.

«If 300 is divided by 5, it turns out that a little less than two percent of the population has HIV. And these people are not from the risk group,» the expert said.

According to him, if the test results are confirmed, it is necessary to revise many programs in the health sector and the estimated number of people who may be HIV carriers in Kyrgyzstan.