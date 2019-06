At least 33 people have drowned in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2019, 4 of them — in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, 150 people have drowned in the republic in 2018, 29 of them — in Issyk-Kul region.

The ministry issued a booklet «How to protect yourself and not to drown!» Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova instructed to strengthen measures on ensuring safety of the children, including on water.