Kyrgyzstan improves its rank in Global Peace Index 2019

Experts of the Institute for Economics and Peace compiled the Global Peace Index 2019. It shows which countries of the world are the most dangerous and which are the safest.

Afghanistan (3,574 points) took the last place in the ranking as the least peaceful country in the world. It is followed by Syria, South Sudan, Yemen and Iraq. Yemen has appeared in the list for the first time since the time of publication of the index.

According to the experts, Kyrgyzstan has become a more peaceful country for a year, rising to 95th place in 2019. The republic received 2,105 points, improving its rank by 13 positions. However, Kyrgyzstan is still among the countries with a medium state of peace.

The main factors in measuring the state of peace in a country are the level of social cohesion, respect for human rights, political and economic stability, level of terrorist threat and the country’s participation in hostilities.

As for the countries of Central Asia, Kazakhstan is the most peaceful in the region — the 64th place and 1,932 points. Uzbekistan takes the 102nd place, Tajikistan — the 105th place and Turkmenistan — the 115th place.

Russia takes the 154th place out of 163, Ukraine — the 150th.

Iceland has been the most peaceful country in the world for more than 10 years — since 2008.

The top 5 of the ranking are also New Zealand (1,221 points), Portugal (1,274 points), Austria (1,291 points) and Denmark (1,326 points).

Results of 2019 show that the average level of global peace has improved slightly for the first time in five years. At least 86 countries showed better results, and a deterioration was registered in 76 countries.