Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index

Henley & Partners released the updated 2025 Global Passport Index, covering 199 passports based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Kyrgyzstan ranked 73rd, sharing the position with Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Kyrgyz passport holders can visit 63 countries visa-free.

Kazakhstan takes 63rd place, with its citizens able to enter 79 countries without a visa. Uzbekistan ranked 74th (62 countries), Tajikistan 80th (56 countries), and Turkmenistan 85th (49 countries).

Russia takes 46th place with visa-free access to 114 countries, Belarus — 62nd, and Armenia — 71st.

Leaders of the index are Singapore (193 countries), Japan, and South Korea (190 countries each).

Afghanistan showed the worst result — 99th place with visa-free access to only 25 countries.

Henley & Partners Passport Index is an international ranking of states by the level of freedom of movement they provide to their citizens. The index analyzes the visa regulations of more than 200 countries and territories and ranks them by the number of visa-free states.

A country’s position in the ranking is determined by the number of states in the world which its citizens can enter without obtaining a visa (or with a visa upon arrival).