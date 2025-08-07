Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA

The business activity index in Kyrgyzstan has become higher than in the USA. The Guarantee Fund reported, which published the results of the second Purchasing Managers’ Index survey — an index reflecting the current state of the economy.

It is specified that the study was conducted from March 17 to April 14, 2025, with the support of the Ministry of Finance.

The country’s PMI was 60.9. This is an impressive figure. A value above 50 indicates economic growth, below — a decline. In the USA, by the way, the index was lower during the same period.

The survey involved 969 companies operating in various industries and in all regions of the republic:

66 percent — small businesses;

27 percent — medium;

7 percent — large.

The high figure is explained by activity in agriculture, trade and services, as well as improved financial conditions against the background of government support and investment programs.

The first study was conducted in October 2024.

PMI is a business activity index, or purchasing managers’ index. This is a survey indicator that reflects business activity in the non-manufacturing sector of the economy (trade, transport, finance, education, healthcare, tourism, etc.). It shows how actively the service sector is working — whether it is growing or slowing down.

Some indicators by which the PMI is calculated: the volume of new orders, production volumes, volumes of product deliveries, employment in the labor market, purchase prices, inventories.

The index is a number from 0 to 100. A value above 50 means expansion or growth of economic activity compared to the previous month, a value below 50 indicates a decline, and a value of 50 indicates no change.