Kyrgyzstan ranks 75th in Henley & Partners Passport Index

Henley & Partners has published its updated World Passport Index 2026. The ranking covers over 100 passports and is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Kyrgyzstan takes 75th place in the index, sharing it with Uzbekistan. A Kyrgyz passport allows visa-free travel to 61 countries.

Kazakhstan ranked 61st, with visa-free access to 78 countries, making it the most powerful passport in the region. Tajikistan ranked 81st (54 destinations), and Turkmenistan 87th (47 destinations).

Singapore (192 countries), Japan, and South Korea (188 countries each) top the ranking.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan ranked 73rd.

The Henley & Partners Passport Index is an international ranking of countries based on the level of travel freedom they offer their citizens. The index analyzes the visa regulations of countries and territories and ranks them by the number of countries their holders can enter visa-free.

A country’s position in the ranking is determined by the number of countries its citizens can enter without a visa (visa-free or with a visa upon arrival).
