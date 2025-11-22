16:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top 100 of the Global Innovation Index (GII), compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

This year, Kyrgyzstan ranks 96th out of 139 countries. Within the Central and South Asia region, the country takes 6th place.

Kyrgyzstan shows notable progress in human capital, education, and sustainable development, ranking 5th in education spending, 11th in international mobility of university students, and 14th in the use of low-carbon energy and microfinance lending.

However, the country still faces significant challenges in industrial and technological sectors. It ranks 138th in the adoption of ISO 14001 environmental management standards, 136th in ISO 9001 quality management standards, 110th in high-tech manufacturing, and 108th in industrial diversification.
link: https://24.kg/english/351916/
views: 105
Print
Related
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
Population confidence index in government agencies reaches record high in KR
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Quality of inventions in Kyrgyzstan has grown to world-class level
Kyrgyzstan ranks 146th in Global Soft Power Index 2025
Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025
Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head
Kyrgyzstan takes 128th place in Logistics Performance Index
Bishkek takes 278th place in Cost of Living Index by City 2025
Popular
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan New law on food safety "from field to table" introduced in Kyrgyzstan
22 November, Saturday
16:00
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest...
15:55
President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed
15:51
Detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov: Kadyr Atambayev being questioned
15:46
Fake SCNS officer detained in Chui region after defrauding citizens of 3 million
15:40
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index