Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top 100 of the Global Innovation Index (GII), compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

This year, Kyrgyzstan ranks 96th out of 139 countries. Within the Central and South Asia region, the country takes 6th place.

Kyrgyzstan shows notable progress in human capital, education, and sustainable development, ranking 5th in education spending, 11th in international mobility of university students, and 14th in the use of low-carbon energy and microfinance lending.

However, the country still faces significant challenges in industrial and technological sectors. It ranks 138th in the adoption of ISO 14001 environmental management standards, 136th in ISO 9001 quality management standards, 110th in high-tech manufacturing, and 108th in industrial diversification.