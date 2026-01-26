Kyrgyz citizens’ trust in government hits record high

At a regular staff meeting of the Presidential Administration, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the results of the Public Confidence Index survey for the second half of 2025. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

He recalled that this monitoring is conducted by the National Statistical Committee every six months. The study covers all seven regions of the country, as well as Bishkek and Osh, allowing for an objective assessment of changes in public sentiment and the level of trust in government agencies.

Based on the results of the second half of 2025, the index set a record high, reaching 46.2 points. This is 18 percent higher than the 2024 figures.

«This significant growth in the index is a direct confirmation of the high level of public trust in the political course led by President Sadyr Japarov and the results of his team’s work. The deep socio-economic reforms implemented in recent years clearly demonstrate the improved efficiency of government bodies and their focus on the needs of society,» the head of the Cabinet said.

At the conclusion of the staff meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the heads of government agencies and departments of the Presidential Administration to maintain the pace of work, emphasizing the need to support the country’s continued economic growth and promptly resolve issues of concern to citizens.