15:36
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyz citizens’ trust in government hits record high

At a regular staff meeting of the Presidential Administration, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the results of the Public Confidence Index survey for the second half of 2025. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

He recalled that this monitoring is conducted by the National Statistical Committee every six months. The study covers all seven regions of the country, as well as Bishkek and Osh, allowing for an objective assessment of changes in public sentiment and the level of trust in government agencies.

Based on the results of the second half of 2025, the index set a record high, reaching 46.2 points. This is 18 percent higher than the 2024 figures.

«This significant growth in the index is a direct confirmation of the high level of public trust in the political course led by President Sadyr Japarov and the results of his team’s work. The deep socio-economic reforms implemented in recent years clearly demonstrate the improved efficiency of government bodies and their focus on the needs of society,» the head of the Cabinet said.

At the conclusion of the staff meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the heads of government agencies and departments of the Presidential Administration to maintain the pace of work, emphasizing the need to support the country’s continued economic growth and promptly resolve issues of concern to citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/359288/
views: 125
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan ranks 75th in Henley & Partners Passport Index
Kyrgyzstan's water stress index approaches pre-crisis levels
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
Kyrgyzstan in top 100 of Global Innovation Index
Population confidence index in government agencies reaches record high in KR
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
Kyrgyzstan ranks 146th in Global Soft Power Index 2025
Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
15:19
Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100th birthday Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100...
15:13
Electronic student transfers between schools planned in Kyrgyzstan
15:02
Young woman dies from stab wound in Bishkek, suspect detained
14:50
Kyrgyz citizens’ trust in government hits record high
14:41
Truck burns down in Suusamyr, two people killed