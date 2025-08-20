Population confidence index in government agencies reaches record high in KR

According to the results of the first half of 2025, the aggregate population confidence index (PCI) in the Kyrgyz Republic made up 42.8 points, which is the highest value for the entire observation period. Such data was provided by the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives under the President based on a survey by the National Statistical Committee.

The confidence index is assessed in points — from −100 to +100. The higher the score, the greater the trust. The survey was conducted in all regions of the country among 3,600 people aged from 18 to 75 years.

Respondents were asked three questions:

How much do you trust a particular government agency;

How do you assess the level of corruption in it;

How do you assess its activities in general.

Compared to the data for the second half of 2024, the PCI increased by 3.6 points. Naryn (54.6 points), Issyk-Kul (53 points) and Batken (51 points) regions retained their leading positions in terms of confidence in executive authorities. However, there is a slight decrease compared to the results of 2024.

The lowest trust values were recorded in Bishkek (31.4 points) and Chui region (31.7 points).

It is worth noting that people trust the following government bodies most of all:

Bishkek and Osh City Halls (59.3 points);

Presidential Plenipotentiary Representatives in the regions (57.1 points);

Local government bodies of cities of regional, district significance and aiyl aimaks (54.9 points).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also has a high level of trust (52.9 points). The Ministry of Health has the lowest indicator — 33.6 points, but there is an improvement of 10.6 points.

In terms of private components of the PCI, the following results were obtained: