SCO shows example of mutual understanding and cohesion

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows an example of mutual understanding and cohesion. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated today at a meeting of the heads of member states of the organization.

According to him, at a meeting in a narrow format, the presidents discussed documents being signed, summed up practical implementation of the 2018 agreements.

«Amid changing international situation, the SCO is demonstrating a new format of cooperation. Everyone has an opinion, and decisions are made in concert. The SCO may become a platform of a multipolar world in the future,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He added that a lot of work has been done in the field of security in the region.

«Active cooperation continues in the fight against drug trafficking. Solution of the Afghan problem is a triangular stone,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
