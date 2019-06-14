18-year-old girl from Jalal-Abad drowns in Moscow

A 18-year-old Kyrgyzstani drowned in Moscow. Representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Russia Ulan Koshmatov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the native of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region drowned on June 12 while having a rest on Moscow River.

«She was resting with friends. Now we are preparing the documents, her body will be sent to Kyrgyzstan today,» he said.

According to some information, the girl arrived in Moscow two years ago. She worked in a Chinese restaurant.