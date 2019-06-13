Chairman of the People's Republic of China awarded Manas Order

President of China Xi Jinping was awarded Manas Order of the 1st degree. The ceremony took place today after the talks of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and China.

«You have made a huge personal contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral strategic cooperation and partnership. Thank you for supporting Kyrgyzstan,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said after the ceremony.

In his turn, PRC Chairman Xi Jinping said that he highly appreciated the award.

«The President awarded me Manas Order of the 1st degree. This convincingly shows the deep sympathy of the Kyrgyz people for the Chinese people and friendship. I value this and I am ready to go hand in hand together with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, to make efforts for strengthening friendship and development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries,» Xi Jinping summed up.