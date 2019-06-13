10:54
PRC Chairman Xi Jinping pays state visit to Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping arrived in Kyrgyzstan with a state visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov met the Chairman of the PRC at Manas International Airport.

Within the framework of the state visit, the President of China Xi Jinping will meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov in an expanded format today. A number of bilateral documents will be signed following its results.

«A Kyrgyz-Chinese business forum is expected within the framework of the state visit of the PRC Chairman. In addition, Xi Jinping will take part in the work of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,» statement says.
