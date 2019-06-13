Visit of Xi Jinping: 19 documents signed as a result of negotiations

At least 19 documents were signed following the talks of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov with the PRC Chairman Xi Jinping in Bishkek.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Xi Jinping signed a joint declaration on deepening a comprehensive strategic partnership. In addition, following the talks of the heads of the two states, which took place during the state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan, a number of documents were signed:

— Protocol between the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety and the General Administration of Customs of China for the export of dairy products from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China;

— Protocol between the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety and the General Administration of Customs of China for the export of honey;

— Amendments to the Protocol signed in 2017 between the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic for the export of sweet cherries;

— Protocol between the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic on phytosanitary requirements for the export of wheat flour from the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China;

— Plan of cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2019-2021;

— Agreement on cooperation in the fight against crimes in the economic sphere between the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes and the Ministry of Public Security of the PRC;

— Memorandum between the Ministry of Emergency Management of China and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the prevention and elimination of emergency situations;

— Agreement on cooperation in the field of meteorology;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation (Kyrgyzpatent) and the National Intellectual Property Administration of the People’s Republic of China (CNIPA);

— Act of acceptance and delivery on provision of technical and material assistance to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

— Memorandum on expanding trade and economic cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC;

— Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency for the Promotion and Protection of Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on establishment of a working group on investment and industrial cooperation;

— Protocol on the implementation of a project for the development of the road network in Bishkek (second phase);

— Agreements between the Governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China on provision of grant assistance;

— Exchange letters between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China on preparation of a feasibility study for «Access to Clean Drinking Water» project;

— Memorandum on establishment of twin-city relations between the cities of Osh and Xian, Shaanxi Province of the People’s Republic of China;

— Agreement on the establishment of twin-city relations between the cities of Osh and Foshan, Guangdong Province;

— Agreement on the establishment of twin-city relations between the cities of Osh and Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province.