Xi Jinping about prospects and expansion of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation

«We held substantive negotiations, exchanged views on the development of Chinese-Kyrgyz partnership, on projects of mutual interest, reached broad agreements,» the President of China Xi Jinping told reporters.

The head of China stressed that during the current state visit he was once again convinced of the feeling of deep sympathy of the friendly Kyrgyz people for the Chinese people. He told that in the course of negotiations with the President of Kyrgyzstan, the parties summed up the path they had taken over the past years.

«We unanimously came to the conclusion that our bilateral relations have withstood the test of changeable international situation, they have served as a benchmark of interstate relations of a new type. The President of Kyrgyzstan and I signed a joint statement on the further deepening of a comprehensive partnership, outlined a new, ambitious plan for the future development of relations. At the new start, we will make every effort to strengthen mutual trust, cooperation and ensure a new return on relations for the benefit of our peoples,» Xi Jinping said.

He added that new goals and objectives of cooperation within the framework of One Belt, One Road Initiative were set.

«A whole package of documents was signed, a decision to deepen and interlink the national sustainable development strategy with the One Belt, One Road Initiative, enhance political coordination and create new points of cooperation was made. We agreed to expand our cooperation,» the PRC Chairman summed up.
