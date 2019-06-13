Visit of Xi Jinping. What issues do Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and China discuss?

«People in China say: When you drink water, you should not forget about a man who dug the well. We will not forget the assistance of our great neighbor, China,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov told reporters today.

According to him, during negotiations with the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, issues of creation of a joint fund of direct investments, construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, building of roads, and creation of a multi-industrial park were discussed. Agreements on assistance within Kyrgyzstan’s digitalization projects have been reached.

«Following the talks, we will sign a large package of documents, conclude agreements on investment cooperation and sister city relations between cities and regions. We together with the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China will sign a joint declaration on deepening strategic relations and bilateral cooperation. After the end of the negotiations, we can safely say that our relations have reached a qualitatively new level of cooperation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov summed up.