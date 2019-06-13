Visit of Xi Jinping: Presidents of 2 countries to make joint statement

State visit of the PRC Chairman Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan began today. Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic told what events were planned within the visit.

The official ceremony of welcoming Xi Jinping has already begun. The heads of state shook hands. They were greeted by a guard of honor. They performed the anthems of Kyrgyzstan and China and marched in front of the presidents. After a brief joint photographing, the presidents of the two countries will hold talks in an expanded format with participation of delegations.

The heads of the two states will sign about 20 bilateral documents on the results of the negotiations, and make a joint statement to the press.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Xi Jinping will attend the Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum. Signing of cooperation agreements is also expected there.