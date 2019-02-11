Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov today received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Related news Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov meet in Sochi

The head of Kyrgyzstan and the minister discussed issues related to the upcoming events in the bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as current plans and tasks the country’s foreign policy ministry was facing.

Chingiz Aidarbekov made a report on the preparation of the ministry for the state visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin in March and the official visit of PRC Chairman Xi Jinping. In addition, he reported on the preparations for the next SCO meeting in June.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave instructions to implement the set tasks in a timely manner in accordance with the approved plan.