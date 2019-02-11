Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov today received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
Chingiz Aidarbekov made a report on the preparation of the ministry for the state visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin in March and the official visit of PRC Chairman Xi Jinping. In addition, he reported on the preparations for the next SCO meeting in June.
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov gave instructions to implement the set tasks in a timely manner in accordance with the approved plan.