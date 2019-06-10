Track and field athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 3 medals in Romania

Track and field athletes from Kyrgyzstan won three medals at an International Tournament in Romania. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions were held in Cluj-Napoca. Kyrgyzstan was represented by three athletes. Anna Bulanova won silver medal among women at 100 and 200 meters distances. She covered 100 meters for 11.78 seconds and 200 meters — for 23.90 seconds.

Nursultan Keneshbekov covered 5,000 meters for 14 minutes and 29.57 seconds, and also won a silver medal among men.